Multimillion-dollar hub to support thousands of veterans in ACT, NSW

Veterans and their families will be able to access more support closer to home when a new multimillion-dollar hub is developed in Queanbeyan.
To be established by RSL LifeCare in partnership with RSL NSW and other local ex-service organisations, the new hub will provide co-ordinated services to veterans, such as healthcare, advocacy and and employment.
The hub will connect to 10 RSL sub branches in the ACT and NSW to provide outreach services to veterans and their families.
It will be designed to serve more than 4500 veterans in the Queanbeyan region and more than 22,000 in the ACT.
Veterans' Affairs Minister Matt Keogh and Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain were in Queanbeyan on Tuesday morning to announce the $5.4 million grant for the development.
Mr Keogh said it was among 10 hubs developed around the country where there were high concentrations of veterans. He said the hub would also service families of veterans.
"We know families are vitally important because families, quite often, are first responders to our veterans that may be in need," he said.
"It can be families reaching out for a service ... that can be the first point of connection for that family and then enable a veteran to come and access the services and support that they need as well."
Mr Keogh said the expansion of the hubs network in Queanbeyan formed part of the Labor government's commitment to deliver veterans' and families' hubs across the country.
RSL LifeCare veteran services executive general manager David Anderson said there were a number of community consultations in the lead up to the announcement, with a large input from the defence community.
He said the facility will have three key areas, including meeting rooms, a multifunction space and a social connectivity space.
Mr Anderson added that the hub team will include four RSL LifeCare staff as well as team of volunteers.
Among those providing support will be Queanbeyan RSL sub branch committee member Peter Eveille.
The former ACT RSL president served in the navy for more than 20 years, during which he was deployed to Vietnam and the Middle East three times.
When Mr Eveille left the navy he didn't know what support was available to veterans.
Much has changed since then. Mr Eveille said the new hub will provide "great opportunities" to veterans in the region.
"At the moment, we have more isolated little patches of support where people can go to, some of them are Commonwealth, some of them are state, and some were ACT specific," he said.
"This will draw together a one shop approach."
He said the hub will connect veterans with assistance for compensation, employment, welfare and other services.
"Having that and knowing that it's here is going to be, in my view, quite a big effect," he said.
The RSL LifeCare hopes to have the hub completed by June 2026.
