The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Exclusive

Pocock offers 'fairer', electrified plan to deal with cost-of-living pain

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
January 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Independent ACT senator David Pocock is calling on the major parties to "lift their gaze" and have a grown-up conversation when it comes to cost-of-living relief while instituting greater fairness to the tax system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.