Weetangera home sells for $1.45 million in five days

A three-bedroom Weetangera home won't go to auction in February as planned, after an interstate couple swooped in to buy the house within a week of it hitting the market.
The house at 6 Darmody Street was advertised for sale for just five days before it sold for $1.45 million.
The buyers, a couple moving to Canberra from interstate, flew in to view the home and placed an unconditional offer on it that day.
An unconditional offer means the sale is not subject to any conditions, such as financial approval.
Selling agent Kathy Komar of LJ Hooker Belconnen said it was rare for a home to sell so quickly.
But the buyers had been looking in the area, had solicitors on hand and were ready to purchase immediately, she said.
"Everybody had done their due diligence," Ms Komar said.
"It's definitely not the norm."
The 'norm' in Canberra is in fact about six weeks, recent data shows.
The median time it took to sell a home in Canberra was 40 days in the three months to December 2023, CoreLogic's latest research revealed.
It was slightly shorter than the year prior, when homes were taking 43 days to sell.
The Weetangera home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a large kitchen with modern appliances.
Sitting on a 1200-square-metre block, the house also has an in-ground swimming pool and a paved outdoor area for entertaining.
Landscaped gardens made the house feel "extremely private", Ms Komar said.
"It's just complete privacy in a beautiful street," she said.
"Every window had a treescape view, essentially. As soon as you walked into that property, you felt like you stepped out of the city."
The home was built in the 1970s and last sold in 2002 for $348,000, CoreLogic records show.
Prior to the sale, the property was scheduled for auction on February 10.
Ms Komar would not comment on the auction expectations, except to say $1.45 million was a figure "the sellers were very, very happy with".
The median house price in Weetangera is $1.24 million, CoreLogic data shows.
Buyers had started 2024 "very active", but were taking a cautious approach to the market, Ms Komar said.
"They're still purchasing, properties are selling but obviously not as what they were selling in the boom time," she said.
"So it's been very stable for the better part of the last eight months."
