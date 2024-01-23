'It's going to be a tough decision': The Raider putting up his hand to play lock in round one

He's only been in the country a couple of months, but Canberra Raiders recruit Morgan Smithies is already putting his hand up to start at lock come round one.
Corey Horsburgh made the Raiders' No.13 jersey his own last season, but he'll sit out the opening two rounds of the 2024 NRL season due to suspension.
He said if the hard-nosed Englishman, or whoever else Raiders coach Ricky Stuart picked to start at lock against the Newcastle Knights on March 7, performed well and kept him out of the starting 13 then the fiery Queenslander will only have himself to blame.
Horsburgh admitted his suspension made him struggle for motivation during the off-season, but he's set his sights on playing all three State of Origins for the Maroons this year.
The 26-year-old has enjoyed his first injury free pre-season in years and was already excited about the 2024 campaign.
His first chance for NRL action will be against the New Zealand Warriors in Christchurch in round three.
That's opened the door for Smithies, Hohepa Puru, Trey Mooney or even Elliott Whitehead to fill the void in the middle of the park.
Tapine said the former Wigan Warrior had impressed since joining the Green Machine on a three-year deal late last year.
Puru showed he's also an NRL No.13 when he made his debut against Cronulla in round 27 last season.
Tapine said there were going to be plenty of tough selection decisions for Stuart come round one.
"I've been really impressed with Morgan Smithies. He adds a bit of ball-playing in the middle as well," Tapine said.
"But it's hard to say because it's so close ... it's going to be a tough decision for 'Stick', but you'd rather have a tough one than an easy one."
Horsburgh was controversially suspended last year for a shoulder charge that ended his campaign prematurely, but he's still got two games to serve.
That meant he'll have to watch from the sidelines until the Warriors game.
Initially he struggled to train because he knew he wasn't available until round three, but once he was back at pre-season he was back ripping in.
He's also come to terms with the fact he's given someone else the chance to make the lock position their own in the meantime.
"It's my first [injury free pre-season] since 2019 so it's been a while," Horsburgh said.
"My body wasn't liking it at the start, but I'm feeling good now and I'm probably in the best shape I've been in for a while.
"I'm excited - except for round one and two when I'm suspended.
"I'm not worried, but I've given someone a chance at my jersey so if they play good footy they can have it.
"But I'm excited - it gives some young fellas a foot in the door and everyone's got to have a crack at some point."
Horsburgh made his Origin debut in game three last year in a 24-10 loss to NSW after the Maroons had already sealed the series win.
It has the proud Queenslander wanting more and looking to be part of the entire series this time around.
Billy Slater's Maroons will begin their Origin defence against the Blues at Homebush on June 5.
Queensland have won the past two series, but NSW will go in with a revamped coaching staff after the appointment of former Raider Michael Maguire as Brad Fittler's replacement as coach.
Horsburgh's focus will be on getting the Green Machine firing, which will in turn help him keep his Maroons jersey.
"I'd love to play all three - get my face around the place a bit more," he said.
"I just want to be injury free and play good footy for the Raiders. If we're playing good footy it goes a long way to getting you in a rep team so that's my main goal."
