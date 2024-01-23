The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Albanese can't risk trust breach on tax cuts

By The Canberra Times
January 24 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If, as seems increasingly likely, Labor reworks the stage three tax cuts to cross-subsidise more tax relief for low and middle income earners it will hand the opposition a whip to flog it with all the way from here to the next election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.