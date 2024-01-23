Albanese can't risk trust breach on tax cuts

If, as seems increasingly likely, Labor reworks the stage three tax cuts to cross-subsidise more tax relief for low and middle income earners it will hand the opposition a whip to flog it with all the way from here to the next election.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It would be the biggest broken promise in Australian political history since Paul Keating's back flip on the "l-a-w, law" tax cuts a generation ago.
That was when, after legislating tax cuts before the 1993 election to match the Coalition's offering, the then PM scuttled the second round due to "budget challenges".
This was viewed as a fatal breach of trust. In Wayne Goss's famous words, when Keating took Labor to the polls in 1996 the voters were "sitting on their verandas with their baseball bats" waiting to vote the ALP out.
Fast forward to 2024 and Mr Albanese seems poised to repeat Mr Keating's mistake ahead of the 2025 election. The difference is Mr Albanese is midway through his first term. In 1993 Labor had been in power for a decade.
Whereas Mr Keating may have felt he had nothing to lose that is not the case for the Albanese government. If it loses in 2025 it will be the first one-term federal government since the Great Depression.
A sure way to tip the balance towards the LNP, which is already going into 2024 with significant momentum, is to break faith with the electorate. Party loyalties go out the window, as they did in 1996, when people don't trust the government to keep its word.
While there are as many different opinions on the stage three tax cuts as there are economists, newspaper columnists and talk show hosts, Mr Albanese painted Labor into a corner on them a long time ago.
Having won a mandate for its three-part tax package in May 2019 the Morrison government introduced the legislation that July. It was passed with Labor's support after Mr Albanese became opposition leader.
In the run-up to the 2022 election Mr Albanese repeatedly said Labor would not repeal stage three of the tax cuts which targeted higher income earners. He even, on occasion, reminded then shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers to toe the party line.
The stage one and stage two cuts, which benefited low and middle income earners, took effect in 2019 and 2020.
To suggest, as Mr Albanese did on Tuesday, "everybody would get a tax cut" - apparently as a form of cost-of-living relief - is disingenuous in several ways.
The additional tax relief for previous recipients of stage one and stage two would have to be at the expense of workers who have been patiently waiting for their turn since the cuts were legislated five years ago.
And for what? Low and middle income earners wouldn't see an increase in their take home pay until July, six months from now.
READ MORE:
It is also bad policy to conflate cost-of-living relief and taxation reform. This cost-of-living crisis is temporary. Changes to tax scales are baked into the system for years to come.
Instead of taking the easy way out the government should be delivering legislated tax reform that has been taken to two elections while, at the same time, dipping into its resources boom windfall to provide immediate and targeted relief to the battlers who need help right here and right now.
This is, after all, a government that in a Utopia-like farce is spending a billion dollars to strip and bury unwanted helicopters with indecent haste and which spent hundreds of millions of dollars pressing ahead with the Voice referendum long after it was doomed.
These and other bungles bring to mind Kerry Packer's observation that the government wasn't "spending it (the tax take) that well that we should be donating extra".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.