Have you seen Chloe? Police and family are worried about her

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a Canberra woman who went missing on the weekend.
Police say Chloe Bettridge, 30, has not been seen or heard from since about 10.30pm on Sunday, January 21. She was last seen at the Gungahlin Town Centre light rail stop.
She is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, between 160cm and 170cm tall, with a slim build, fair complexion and blonde hair.
"She was last seen wearing black Everlast branded tracksuit pants, purple and black Everlast branded shoes, a jumper, and was carrying a pink Everlast branded duffle bag," police said.
"Police and Chloe's family hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her."
They asked anyone who has seen Ms Bettridge, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote 7653583.
