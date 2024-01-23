The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

Canberra house prices fall, bucking national upward trend

By Jil Hogan
January 24 2024 - 6:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra house prices fall, bucking national upward trend
Canberra house prices fall, bucking national upward trend

Canberra house prices are in decline, bucking a national trend that has seen prices rise in nearly all capital cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.