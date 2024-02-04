The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 5, 1988

KD
By Kerem Doruk
February 5 2024 - 5:30am
Police alleged arsonists lit the Mount Ainslie fires which burnt 100 hectares of the nature reserve making headlines on this day in 1988.

