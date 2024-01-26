I'll get around to reading Proust's masterpiece ... all in good time

For those of us who have so often tried and failed to finish In Search Of Lost Time, Ruby's analysis of why it is so very difficult comes as a great comfort. One had feared one must be too blunt a tool to be able to meet the book's challenges. But no, it turns out that it so challenges everyone that even the sharpest tools in the shed need special opportunities like being in prison (being immobilised with broken limbs is another godsend in this context, Ruby says) to successfully rise to its Proustian challenges.