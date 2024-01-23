The Canberra Times
Failed triple zero calls during Optus outage 10 times higher than reported

Justine Landis-Hanley
Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated January 23 2024 - 6:55pm, first published 5:55pm
Optus has revealed that almost 2700 calls to triple zero failed to go through during its nationwide outage last November, more than 10 times the figure it originally gave.

