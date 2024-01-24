This is Anthony Albanese's defining moment as Prime Minister

That wet clicking sound you hear is Liberals and Nationals around the nation licking their lips.
And it is not just to do with the departure of Scott Morrison.
According to Sussan Ley, "The election was won on a lie."
It took 19 months, but circumstances have changed and, without specifics yet, a prime ministerial promise, repeated more than 100 times (according to the Opposition's diligent count), is being broken.
A Morrison-era tax package from a more economically carefree time in 2019 is being adjusted, when the oft repeated words were to stick to the legislated version.
"My word is my bond," the Prime Minister pointedly said about the tax cuts for the rich, the stage three tax cuts, not long after being elected.
Public trust, the battleground issue of modern elections, just got turbocharged as Australia hurtles towards the next federal poll.
This will go down as Anthony Albanese's defining political moment leading the nation.
After being implored, including by this masthead, to break out and be bold, and after the Treasurer Jim Chalmers floated it as a possibility, the careful, considered Prime Minister has changed course.
He has rolled the dice and taken a punt that middle Australia will put aside the change in tack and reward him for rewarding them while mortgages and power bills bite.
"My determination and my job is to get the best outcome for Australians. It's to respond to the circumstances which we confront," Mr Albanese stated ahead of taking the package to the Labor caucus.
"This proposal will be all about supporting middle Australia. We know there are cost of living pressures on middle Australia and we're determined to follow the Treasury advice to provide assistance to them."
Treasury does not offer political advice though.
The high end of town has been cut loose. Mr Albanese is taking on big business which had been successfully cultivated by Labor in opposition.
He has given a gift to the Coalition and campaigners in the media.
It is simplistic to say there is a choice by journalists and columnists not to focus on the promise and shift gaze to the relief.
The media landscape is fractured. The Voice campaign showed us that. The pointed political ads for social media replete with booming voices and shifty black and white Anthony Albanese heads are on the way.
This is where it all gets real in the business around Capital Hill.
The Prime Minister will have the stage at the National Press Club on Thursday to sell the new him and what he is offering to Middle Australia.
They have the best way to show they are up for it and two byelections are on the way.
