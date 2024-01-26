The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

Clues point to early writings of Little Women author Louisa May Alcott

January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The author of Little Women may have been even more productive and sensational than previously thought.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra Times app browse

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.