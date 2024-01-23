Kyrgios considering retirement as injuries continue to hamper comeback

Injured tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed he is considering retirement as he struggles to overcome a string of injuries that have kept him off the court for the past year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Canberra talent has played in just one match in the last 12 months, a straight-sets loss to China's Yibing Wu in June, and withdrew from this year's Australian Open with a wrist injury.
While Kyrgios has been guarded about the exact nature of the injury, it was serious enough to require surgery and wrist ligament injuries are notoriously difficult for tennis players to overcome.
Despite missing the first grand slam of the year, the 28-year-old has maintained a sizeable presence in Melbourne throughout the past fortnight, commentating and even conducting an on-court interview with Novak Djokovic following the world No.1's quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday night.
Kyrgios has relished his new role in the media and revealed in a column for The Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday that he is considering a full-time shift to the commentary box.
"I could travel the world making really good money commentating on the sport, doing things like I am now with my talk show interviewing guys like Gordon Ramsay and Mike Tyson," Kyrgios wrote.
"That's a life people wish they had. Even the players on the circuit would love to be doing what I am doing now, but they have a different way of thinking."
At 28 years of age, Kyrgios should be at the peak of his tennis powers, however his body has repeatedly hampered his efforts to claim a breakthrough grand slam title.
Kyrgios is keen to return to the tour in time for the final two majors of the year at Wimbledon and the US Open.
The 2022 Wimbledon finalist declared he still has the desire and hunger to win a grand slam but recognises it may not be physically possible.
"I don't know when I will be back," he said. "I'm hoping I can recover from the wrist injury that required surgery last year in time for Wimbledon and the US Open, but that's no guarantee.
"My body may never be the same again and injuries can take you down a different path than you imagined."
Never afraid to spark a bit of controversy, Kyrgios didn't hold back in his column when describing his disappointment to potentially miss out on the opportunity to play in an era without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic.
"I sit there and watch some of the players on tour and know within myself that this generation is not as strong as some of the players I have gone up against.
"I know I can be one of the best in the world and win major tournaments - if my body lets me. The fire still burns, but it's not my everything."
The comments likely would have raised the eyebrows of the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, two men who have already claimed grand slams and are viewed by many as the future of the sport.
Kyrgios also confirmed he will miss the 2024 Paris Olympics, blasting his treatment from 2016 chef de mission prior to the Rio Games.
The official controversially banned tennis bad boys Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic in a public feud leading up to the event.
Despite the incident happening eight years ago, Kyrgios revealed it continues to leave a bitter taste in his mouth.
"The way I was treated by the Australian Olympic Committee and former chef de mission Kitty Chiller will never be forgotten.
"To ban me from playing at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games was a disgrace. I was No.13 at the time and had a genuine chance at winning a medal. For them to forbid me from representing my country for behavioural reasons is something that I just can't forget.
"I won't be putting my hand up to play in Paris this year. Eight years ago, I was desperate to represent Australia at an Olympic Games, but my mentality has changed.
"I wanted to play for my country, I can't say that I still have that desire. And let's be honest, I haven't exactly felt like Australia has wanted me to represent it either. I've said before, I often feel more at home away from home."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.