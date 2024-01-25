A fly on the wall and one in the ointment

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Call me Louie. Louie the fly. If I can get past flyscreens and insect spray, I like to sit on walls and listen. You never know what you'll hear.
Doing the rounds yesterday, I noticed a middle-aged couple in an inner city cafe, one of those edgy places with milk crates for seats, bad coffee ("Sorry, we only do almond milk, dairy is cruel") and $14 vegan protein balls prepared some time last month.
They looked angry, these two, he sporting a greying man bun and she festooned with piercings and fading tatts, once trendy Celtic designs now resembling dead bluebottles.
"It's all part of a conspiracy," he whispered, one eye on the grimy street in case someone from the Deep State was eavesdropping, the other on his chia pudding, which tasted slightly off.
"How could they?" she hissed back. "An ex-NewsCorp boss running the ABC. Might as well be Darth Vader! It's outrageous. Bloody MSM. I'm never watching Insiders or Q+A again! I'm still getting over the axing of The Drum. I miss those panelists who always agreed with each other and thought like I do."
"I know, right. First it was David Speers, NewsCorp, then Patricia Karvelas, NewsCorp, and now Kim Williams. A right-wing hatchet job if I've ever seen one."
Interesting, I thought. Wonder what they're thinking at NewsCorp. Hitching a ride on a garbage truck, I made my way to the Death Star and followed a bad smell into its inner reaches.
"How could they?" bellowed the pot bellied executive editor from the outrage desk, spittle forming in the corner of his mouth. "This pinko! This traitor!"
"Remind me," a nervous cadet opinion writer said, "who is Kim Williams?"
"Was, you mean. Was one of ours until he turned on us. I want 6000 words from you slagging off this opera-loving leftard for The Australian tomorrow! I don't care if he has a background in broadcasting, the arts and sport! This is gold for us, boys - oh, and you too, Credlin and Albrechtsen, we should be inclusive. Will help fill those hectares of broadsheet for months."
Ah yes, Kim Williams, I vaguely remember him, I thought as I buzzed out through an open window. Caused a fuss at NewsCorp when he said the company might benefit from joining the digital age. Put a broom through the place. Upset a lot of people who assumed they had lifelong sinecures pumping out hysterical commentary pieces and pile-ons against anyone left of Genghis Khan.
The sea breeze was in and carried me across town to a pleasant suburb, not too rich, not too poor, the kind of place you'd expect to find middle Australians. Little in the way of garbage to feast on out here but a shaded wall on which to stop and listen to another conversation.
"Not sure what the fuss is about," she said, looking up from her iPad. "If this Williams bloke is hated by NewsCorp on the one hand and the perpetually aggrieved left on the other, he might be exactly what the ABC needs."
"Yeah, imagine it," he replied. "An ABC you actually wanted to watch and listen to. Remember how we always used to watch Doctor Who before the news? We ended up with that boring The Drum. Seriously, who wants to watch talking heads when you're chopping onions for the evening meal?"
Last stop, the local skatepark, where two teens were chatting.
"ABC? Nah, mate, don't give a rat's. I watch TikTok and YouTube."
HAVE YOUR SAY: What, if any, changes would you like the new chair of the ABC make to the public broadcaster? Does it concern you Kim Williams once worked for NewsCorp, albeit briefly? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Woolworths staff are being subjected to increasing abuse after a decision not to stock Australia Day merchandise, forcing the supermarket giant to take out full-page newspaper ads explaining the move. Chief executive Brad Banducci says there has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of acts of rudeness or aggression to workers
- A long-running medical mystery has finally been solved, with Melbourne researchers confirming mosquitoes carry the bacteria that causes flesh-eating Buruli ulcers. The insects have long been suspected as carriers but scientist working on the study say they faced significant scepticism as they set out to prove the link.
- Plastic made up more than three-quarters of the litter collected from Australia's urban waterways and catchments in the past three years, new research shows. Food wrappers, polystyrene, bottle caps and unidentifiable shards of hard and soft plastic were the most common items found, according to Conservation Volunteers Australia.
THEY SAID IT: "Poetry is about the grief. Politics is about the grievance." - Robert Frost
YOU SAID IT: Labor ensured the political year kicked off early when it recalled its MPs to Canberra to talk cost-of-living fixes, including tinkering with the stage three tax cuts. The opposition is not happy.
Pete writes: "Definitely keep all politicians in Canberra - we need the entertainment they provide. Case in point - on Wednesday Sussssan announced that the Libs would rescind in full any changes to Albo's tax cuts, without actually seeing what they will be. How will that play out with those punters who will benefit from the changes? And is that a core promise for the next election? Sounds like an own goal from the Libs, and possibly even a double wedge. Gold."
"Excellent piece again - thanks," writes Susan, from the beach. "Everyone needs a long break in summer. Nothing used to happen in summer - glorious times - long past. Pollies get the big bucks, the generous pensions and long gaps to confer with their constituents at home - but need to visibly be there to make decisions and direct the public services when 'we' need them. Our disasters seem to happen in summer, fires, storms, floods, cyclones, and the increasing breakdown of the social fabric from people cracking under the heatwaves, violence, encroaching poverty and the existential threats of climate change and not so distant wars. The approach of 'do nothing and it will go away' is no longer a useful tool."
Mark writes: "They should have a permanent holiday at our expense! Why bother going to Canberra (now that Alan Joyce is gone) where nothing gets done at the best of times. And if no one is there, then there can't be allegations of any sort of sexual harassment or any minister's office being used for unlawful activities; nor can we hear Peter Dutton saying NO! Not to mention that anything can be said about the behaviour of politicians in Parliament! Just think of the savings!"
"If Albo had just legislated the Voice instead of trying to big-note himself and failing (not to mention the money wasted) and concentrated on the cost of living, the Labor politicians would still have two more weeks' holidays."
Old Donald writes: "I've been waiting for the opportunity to remind your readers of the good old Vicar of Bray. I seriously believe that with this latest fiasco we have enough on Mr Dutton to mount a successful case. Calling for a customer boycott on a major player in his preferred free enterprise state (because it doesn't want to take an avoidable loss) must surely tip the scales (or as they say in plebland, take the cake). Anything to divert attention from a decent lowering of tax on the needy, huh John?"
"Nothing like an all-expenses-paid trip back to Canberra for a few days in the middle of summer," writes Bob. "Taxpayers to bear the cost, of course. And yep, it could all be done by Zoom. They must think we don't know what's going on. And why aren't our pollies on a nine to five 40-hour week with four weeks' annual leave like the rest of us? Might actually be worth a productivity bonus instead of a repetitious hefty salary increase."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.