A fly on the wall and one in the ointment

"Excellent piece again - thanks," writes Susan, from the beach. "Everyone needs a long break in summer. Nothing used to happen in summer - glorious times - long past. Pollies get the big bucks, the generous pensions and long gaps to confer with their constituents at home - but need to visibly be there to make decisions and direct the public services when 'we' need them. Our disasters seem to happen in summer, fires, storms, floods, cyclones, and the increasing breakdown of the social fabric from people cracking under the heatwaves, violence, encroaching poverty and the existential threats of climate change and not so distant wars. The approach of 'do nothing and it will go away' is no longer a useful tool."