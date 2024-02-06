The Canberra Times
Times Past: February 7, 1972

By Kerem Doruk
February 7 2024 - 5:30am
Indonesian president Suharto made his first visit to Australia on this day in 1972. He arrived at Fairbairn RAAF base where he was greeted with a 21-gun salute and a crowd of about 300 people.

Kerem Doruk

