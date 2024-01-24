Wanted man allegedly hurled roof tiles at cops to evade capture

A man wanted for avoiding his parole responsibilities has allegedly thrown roof tiles at police officers in an attempt to evade capture.
Kye Jayden Rowe, 23, was visibly upset when his bail application was refused in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
In June 2021, the removalist was sentenced to a term of imprisonment relating to charges that included aggravated burglary and dangerous driving.
Rowe served time in custody and was released on parole in 2022 but has failed to meet several conditions since September last year.
In that time, he has not been in contact with his Community Corrections officer, engaged with a rehabilitation program or resided at an approved address. A warrant for his arrest was issued.
Rowe is now facing a number of new charges, including attempting to assault a frontline community service provider, property damage, and two counts of possessing a prohibited weapon.
On Tuesday afternoon, police began following a "heavily modified" dirt bike with no number plates being ridden by a man wearing a black balaclava.
They followed it to a Kaleen home and attempted to arrest the man, said to have been Rowe, but were unable to find him.
Officers suspected the wanted man was hiding inside the home's roof cavity, which he had accessed through a manhole cover.
He was soon after seen on the roof.
"The defendant then took a large roof tile and threw it directly down at [a police officer]," court documents allege.
Police told Rowe to stop but he allegedly responded by throwing more tiles, before being arrested soon after.
Seizing the alleged offender's motorbike, officers found a "large black machete concealed within the structure of the bike".
While being transported to the watch house, Rowe is accused of using his handcuffs to scratch the front and back cameras inside a police vehicle.
The scratches are said to have significantly damaged the vehicle, which is now "inoperable" until repairs are made.
