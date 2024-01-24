The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

CCTV shows cop pull leg out from under alleged one-punch victim

HN
By Hannah Neale
January 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A police officer has denied his actions, which caused the alleged victim of a one-punch attack to fall and violently hit his head on concrete, were dangerous.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.