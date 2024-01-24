I fell for a Taylor Swift online scam. How could I be that dumb?

Cue a mad call to my bank, Westpac. Thank the Lord they had already flagged the transaction as a possible scam and had put a hold on the transfer for 24 hours. I had to ring the fraud section of the bank, was on hold for three hours (there must be A LOT of scamming going on) but eventually got on to someone, explained the situation and got my money back in an instant. Suck on that, scammers!

