Police, family call on public to help find missing Michael Jones

Police are calling on the public to help find missing man Michael Jones.
The 29-year-old has not been seen or heard from since about 2am on Wednesday, when he left a Coombs residence on foot.
His appearance is described as Caucasian and he is about 175cm tall, with a slim build and brown hair.
He was last seen wearing tan shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger shirt.
The family of Mr Jones and police are seriously concerned about his welfare and are appealing to the public for help.
Anyone who has seen Mr Jones or who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444, quoting reference number 7655064.
