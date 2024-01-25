Brawl over date detracts from the good we celebrate on Australia Day

It shows how much Australia has changed in the past decades that the two days once thought most appropriate to celebrate the best of us - the monarch's birthday and Australia Day - are now viewed by many with feelings ranging from indifference to hostility.
Debate over whether today should be Australia's national day only intensifies each year. And elements of this debate only get sillier and more overtly political.
That the lead-up to this Australia Day would be shaped by mourning and outrage that some supermarkets aren't selling plastic flags, terry-towelling hats and inflatable thongs should mark the nadir of this debate. Should, but probably won't.
While many Australians have been happy to stay out of this brawl and leave the fight to those impassioned on either side, the momentum is heading only one way and that is the way of change.
Even the Australian cricket captain - a position once seen as a keeper of tradition - thinks Australia Day should no longer be celebrated on January 26. (That said, critics have long marked Pat Cummins "Captain Woke" so his views will not surprise his critics.)
But how long will this period of national angst span before there is change or the unlikely resolution to leave things as they are?
How much division will be stirred up between those who want a new date and those who steadfastly oppose a change?
The views of people who feel this way, most particularly those Indigenous Australians who regard this as a day of hurt, is understandable and worthy of respect. But there is merit, too, in many of the counterargument.
One of the pities of this yearly Australia Day stoush though is that it takes attention away from two major aspects of day that are really worth celebrating - the Order of Australia honours and the recipients of the Australian of the Year awards.
In our newspaper today, we are publishing the names and selected stories from the more than 1000 people recognised as part of the Australia Day honours lists.
These inevitably include some of the already decorated and celebrated citizens in the uppermost tiers of the awards, AC and AO. These inevitably include politicians, celebrities and leaders of industry.
But of the 739 in the general division of the Order of Australia, more than 500 Medals of the Order of Australia (OAM) will largely go to ordinary Australians who have done extraordinary things in their community. Teachers, sports coaches, volunteers, writers, artists. Even journalists.
Last night, in Canberra, another group of exceptional Australians was recognised at the Australian of the Year awards.
Medical pioneers Professor Georgina Long AO and Professor Richard Scolyer AO from NSW were named joint Australians of the Year for their breakthrough melanoma research.
Teacher and linguist Yalmay Yunupiu of the NT was named Senior Australian of the Year.
Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Emma McKeon AM of Queensland was named Young Australian of the Year, and fellow Queensland David Elliott OAM was named Australia's Local Hero for his work in palaeontology and outback tourism.
Whatever our feelings about the future of Australia Day, we should all pause to contemplate the achievements of these five Australians celebrated last night, the hundreds honoured with awards and those who today start their citizenship of our nation.
