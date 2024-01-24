NBA playoffs predictions about the likely match-ups and winners

NBA action continues after the season, with the play-in tournament starting on April 16 and the first round of playoffs on April 20. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.



Basketball is among the most followed sports in the world. It enjoys top-class marketing and branding strategies, with top leagues like the NBA (National Basketball Association) enjoying worldwide recognition. On December 21, 2023, this sport received the inaugural World Basketball Day, becoming the first team sport to get such honours.

Back to the purpose of this post, the NBA regular season is already two months in and is scheduled to end on April 14. The action continues after the regular season, with the play-in tournament starting on April 16. This will usher in the first round of the NBA playoffs on April 20.

In the NBA playoffs, teams will be jockeying for positions, with the defending champs Denver Nuggets looking to go back-to-back. But it won't be a walkover for the champions because teams such as Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves have shown potential to be the top two contenders.

How the playoffs work

So, how does the NBA finals work? In a nutshell, the playoffs will see two teams duke it out up to seven times. Then, the side that garners at least four wins will progress to the next phase of the competition. This will culminate in the finals, where the best team in the league will be crowned the champions.

Remember that the home advantage usually goes to the team with a superior W-L record in the regular NBA season. This team will play at home in games 1, 2, 5, and 7 if necessary. The winning team will bag the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Playoff prediction for the Western Conference

Despite recording two more losses than the Timberwolves, Denver is still the favourite to get the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. This team has all the firepower to dominate the West, although the extended injuries to Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Nikola Jokic might be a concern.

Another fun team to watch from this division is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are ranked fourth in the top-tier basketball league in points per game. Players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and "Rookie" Chet Holmgren make OKC look like a real contender for the NBA finals.

Moving on to the Minnesota Timberwolves, this team looks like the most capable candidate to dethrone the Denver Nuggets. Despite being ranked 19th in the league offensively, the Wolves are enjoying a stellar season thanks to their solid defensive record. However, Karl Anthony Towns must start firing from all cylinders for the Wolves to maintain their charge.

Playoff prediction for the Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics is the top side despite losing to the Indiana Pacers in the in-season tournament. Jayson Tatum, who reports say is among the NBA players to feature in an upcoming Netflix profile series, is enjoying an MVP-level performance. Adding Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to the talented core has also made the team more lethal.

Philadelphia 76ers is another top contender for the playoffs, with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid making the most headlines this season. It's likely that the franchise's general manager, Daryl Morey, will look to bolster the squad before the NBA trade deadline on February 8. But even if that doesn't happen, this team has been producing elite-level stuff this season.

Milwaukee Bucks currently has a win percentage of .676, the second-highest record in the division. The team has won 19 out of 25 games, with Giannis Antetokounmpo recording an impressive 30.9 points per game. Damian Lillard also continues to settle in nicely, with an average of 6.2 assists and 27.0 points.

Where to watch the NBA playoffs?

There is no shortage of channels to watch the NBA playoffs. You can stream live NBA playoffs on platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV. Many traditional satellite/cable subscriptions also offer packages, including the following channels:

TNT

ESPN

NBA TV

ABC