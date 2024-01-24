Police rethink on people with mental health issues welcome

ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan certainly hit the nail on the head with his comments regarding people experiencing mental health issues/disorders and their (in many instances), interactions with the "boys in blue". Whilst, I am a feminist, I think the words "boys in blue" is accepted language ("'Red rag to a bull': Police flag need for change in mental health response", January 21).
Stating the "red rag to a bull" is totally relevant. And I agree with Deputy Commissioner Gaughan when he stated that "we need to come up with a different model for people who need a medical response, not a law enforcement response".
When my daughter was acutely psychotic and I was court-ordered to notify the police if she had been using illicit substances, that is exactly what I did; to try and help my daughter.
However, Brontë's interaction with the AFP was ineffective; Brontë was a very intelligent person, as well as being dependent on illicit substances; and she did not like the police.
Following Brontë's death, during the coronial hearing, one police officer was quoted as saying "Brontë couldn't pull the wool over my eyes".
I am Brontë's mother, and I knew her much better than that ACT police officer.
However his evidence was almost commended by the Coroner.
Can we please try and get things right for our vulnerable and marginalised people?
Wednesday's editorial ("Albanese can't risk trust breach on tax cuts", January 24) advises the Albanese government not to alter the stage three tax cuts legislated in 2019 because that would mean a broken promise.
But since then the economic situation has changed markedly and ordinary Australians are under significant financial pressure.
Those on higher incomes, often based on investments rather than salaries, generally don't face the same degree of difficulty. Substantial tax cuts for the wealthy are no longer advisable.
I am reminded of the response of eminent economist John Maynard Keynes when asked why he had changed his opinion on a particular matter: "When my information changes, I alter my conclusions".
Naturally the Liberal Party is having apoplexy over Labor making changes to the awful stage-three tax cuts.
How dare they try to help out the lower and middle class income earners over tax cuts to people who don't need them.
The solution for the Liberals is simple. Come out and vote against the changes in Parliament and state unambiguously that they will reverse the changes to make sure that the lower paid in our community pay more tax.
If they aren't prepared to do that then they can put away their faux outrage and do us all a favour and shut up.
As someone who lives around the corner from my local shops, it's great to see interest in allowing more Canberrans to share in the benefits ("Shops to be housing hubs", January 22, p1).
From wandering down for a family dinner at the pub, to morning coffees with friends, to rushing down to the pharmacy to pick up a much-needed prescription; there's a certain freedom that comes with having food, community, and amenities just a short walk away.
I'm also aware of how fortunate I am to be able to live where I do - in an apartment complex that couldn't be built if it weren't for the more generous zoning rules that apply near to our local shops.
For me, allowing more homes like this for Canberrans seems like a no-brainer. Shouldn't everyone have easy access to the simple joys of their local shops?
Good on the new Planning Minister, Chris Steele, for asking the planners to look at other options for increasing residential density, rather than just dual occupancies everywhere which is likely to do little more than decimating tree cover in suburban areas ("Shops to be housing hubs", January 22. p1).
He needs to realise however that the problems with the planning system are not mainly due to it being "process and rules based", which are important to provide certainty and trust in the system.
In fact the rules are still there but now outside the Territory Plan, with unclear status so that confusion will be increased for all players in the development game.
And it will be even easier to "tick the boxes" and get through the system without any risk of appeal. McMansions everywhere. This of course results in no increase in density but extremely unaffordable and unsustainable housing.
We welcome Jack Waterford's analysis of successive governments' treatment of asylum seekers ("Tide turning on boat people bastardry", January 20, p48), which echoed the views of St Vincent de Paul Society's national president Mark Gaetani.
Under a still-secret 2021 deal that neither government has disclosed, people held by Australia in PNG for over a decade are now living in tenuous conditions in Port Moresby.
Since November some 50 men, 20 partners and 30 children have had their allowances for food, transport and electricity suspended. They are surviving on money raised by concerned Australians. This provides a bare minimum of support and cannot continue much longer.
Port Moresby's recent rioting put these vulnerable people at even more risk. Almost all are unable to work, many have severe medical conditions. At least three have paranoia, live in filth, their bodies are skeletal, and they are unwilling to let anyone help them.
Well documented claims show corruption associated with Australian funding for offshore processing arrangements. There has been no apparent progress on investigating this, nor on Labor's policy commitment to setting up a Parliamentary Inquiry into Australia's immigration detention, here and offshore.
As Mr Waterford said, "It's increasingly clear the government is running out of excuses for its conscious and deliberate cruelty towards asylum seekers".
The society's concern is that those in Port Moresby are fast running out of time to survive. They must be brought to safety in Australia now.
An excellent article by Mark Kenny in Sunday's The Canberra Times ("Time to pull the handbrake, fellas", January 21, p13).
The testosterone factor in the many wars of aggression around the world clearly demonstrates the need, as Kenny says, to empower the world's women to negotiate settlements in disputes from the Middle East to the Ukraine.
The world can no longer tolerate a "boys will be boys" attitude. It will kill us all.
If men want to demonstrate strength, how about the fight to fix the climate crises? Or are they so pathetic the girls have got to do that too?
With a highly infectious new COVID variant on the move in the ACT and elsewhere and the medical fraternity's assessment that there is enormous scope for improvement in the ventilation and airflow in our workplaces, it would be helpful to know to what extent ventilation systems in public school classrooms and other interior shared school spaces have been upgraded over the past two years.
In late 2021 the ACT government announced that $3.29 million would be spent in terms 1 and 2, 2022, to improve ventilation in public and non-government school rooms, and to also enable some school-based capital works linked to carbon dioxide monitoring, air conditioning systems and meeting higher electricity costs.
Given many public school staff absences last year were apparently due to COVID and other respiratory viruses, including up to the end of term 4, it is likely that without greater attention to high quality ventilation improvements, and the comprehensive adoption of other anti-transmission approaches, the same disruptive pattern will reemerge in only a few weeks' time.
Many parents and the public more generally would welcome a candid report from the Minister for Education about what progress has been made regarding COVID transmission mitigation measures.
Unlike many of your correspondents I believe the Albanese government is wrong to fiddle with legislated tax reforms in a bid to appease its base by robbing Peter to pay Paul. Come the next election the government's dissimulation will be remembered.
The ACT Greens should be be renamed Browns. They appear to be digging up and killing more trees than are being planted. The oxygen we breathe comes from trees. It is also time to end policy-free Greens scaremongering. Think really hard, folks, at this year's ACT elections. It's time for change.
I owe Medicare an apology for my letter of January 21 when I said my card had been cancelled. The error was mine. I failed to give my counsellor the correct numbers on my card. I wrongly stated Medicare had changed my situation without letting me know.
Mario Stivala is keeping the tradition of Morton's Fork alive. (Letters, January 21). The PM is "hubristic" when he sticks with a policy like the referendum out of conviction. But he is "stubborn" if he proceeds with a policy like the stage three tax cuts (a likely regret) out of political convenience.
Albo's backflipping on the stage three tax cuts is worse than singer Kamahl backflipping on supporting and then not supporting the Voice referendum.
Pat Cummins is a great cricket captain and clearly smart so why can't he see that January 26, 1788, marked the beginning of modern Australia. We all live in modern Australia. This is obviously the date to celebrate our origins and good fortune.
If the USA doesn't have enough problems, Scott Morrison is now going there.
God help Ukraine if Putin's Poodle, aka Donald Trump, gets re-elected in November.
Israeli journalist and author Gideon Levy writing in the Hebrew and English newspaper Haaretz asked "if it isn't a genocide in Gaza, then what is it?" It certainly looks like genocide to me. But I'm only a layman so I await the expert finding on it.
Australia Day provides the opportunity to celebrate Australian citizenship (established on January 26, 1949) and to highlight excellence through awards granted on this national day within the Order of Australia (founded in 1975). It is also necessary to recognise colonial injustice.
While I realise Mr Morrison hasn't been the flavour of the month for a long time I wonder how many of those sticking the boot in had their lives and livelihoods looked after by the early border closure and the introduction of JobKeeper?
To paraphrase an old saying: "first they came for the rich ..." Albo will get into all our pockets before he's done.
