The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Police rethink on people with mental health issues welcome

By Letters to the Editor
January 25 2024 - 5:30am
ACT Chief Police Officer Neil Gaughan certainly hit the nail on the head with his comments regarding people experiencing mental health issues/disorders and their (in many instances), interactions with the "boys in blue". Whilst, I am a feminist, I think the words "boys in blue" is accepted language ("'Red rag to a bull': Police flag need for change in mental health response", January 21).

