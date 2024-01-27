Inside the life of June Cater Cash, a country music pioneer

Among the many talking heads in the documentary who speak to the life and influence of June Carter Cash is Dolly Parton. She talks about how all the boys and girls who wanted to learn the guitar would cut their teeth playing Mama Maybelle's Wildwood Flower. Parton is far from the only famous face in June. There's also Cash family friend Willie Nelson (who was a member of the Highwaymen with Johnny; and the fact that June was not a performer in that group is disappointing to a number of interviewees), modern-day country music star Kacey Musgraves, actor Robert Duvall (who cast June in his film The Apostle) and Witherspoon, of course.