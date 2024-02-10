Times Past: February 11, 1990

A spectacular solar halo that eclipsed a total eclipse of the moon made headlines on February 11, 1990.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the phenomenon occurred in Canberra only once every two to three years.
The halo came only hours after a total eclipse of the moon, which was visible before dawn, the day before.
It is created when a very high layer of cirrostratus clouds - composed of ice crystals - refracts the rays of the sun into the colours of the rainbow, the Bureau said.
People in Canberra reported seeing the phenomena at about 12.30pm. One person said the halo "almost seemed more spectacular than the eclipse".
