Times Past: January 25, 1992

While we may not even have to ever think about money for life after work, there was a time not too long ago where that was not a reality for many women.
Without work and sometimes without a husband, many women were forced to work well into their 60s and 70s in order to just live. The Canberra Times reported on a woman who was driving change on this day in 1992.
Edna Ryna called herself "the old achiever". She began her career as an activist in fighting for the Communist Party before switching during World War II to the ALP, of which she is a life member.
In her 60s she fought for the rights of municipal workers as an official of the Municipal Employees' Union, of which she was also a life member. Her 70s and 80s had been concentrated on the women's movement.
She said women's liberation was more concerned with "storming the citadels" but as a veteran ALP campaigner "I wanted to work within the system".
Ms Ryan's fights on behalf of female employees as president of the local government branch of the union had particularly highlighted to her the discrimination and poor treatment women faced in the workforce. Ms Ryan had deliberately put her age down so she would not be forcibly retired.
"A lot of women lied about their age then, they had to. They had such a raw deal in every way. Women needed to work to pay for their retirement. There was no super, no anything," she said.
Ms Ryan believed that while there was still some way to go for women to achieve equality, "the world has really changed a lot in the space of the last 20 years".
"Young women are qualified now - they leave the home with aspirations beyond the confines of the family. There'll always be love, there'll always be children, but it doesn't have to happen the way it used to be, with the women virtually a slave at home without any money."
