Times Past: February 12, 1988

As a form of work experience, 11 students from Marist, Merici and St Clare's and Daramalan colleges joined Canberra pioneers to drive 600 sheep across the Murrumbidgee River.
While students these days prefer to do their work experience in air-conditioned offices, in 1988 the students spent their days on horseback learning to build traditional sheep breaks.
Karen Daly, 17, of Curtin was on the front page of The Canberra Times hearding sheep out of their holding paddock at Drydale, Michelago.
The students spent the next five days battling the high country of Kosciusko National Park.
They then visited Mr Granville Crawford, a bullock driver who lived through the mountain history, climbed to the top of Mount Bimberi, visited Coolamine Homestead, crossed the Clear Range and headed towards the Snow Leases.
