Times Past: February 12, 1988

By Kerem Doruk
February 12 2024 - 1:00am
As a form of work experience, 11 students from Marist, Merici and St Clare's and Daramalan colleges joined Canberra pioneers to drive 600 sheep across the Murrumbidgee River.

