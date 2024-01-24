New jobs for lollipop ladies, city mowers, government says

The ACT government has promised to directly employ city mowers and lollipop ladies (and lads).
The government said they will offer contractors government jobs to complete tasks such as mowing, picking up litter and traffic management for road repairs.
Weighbridge operators and resource management centres and school crossing supervisors will also be offered the security of a public service job, they said.
The government will directly employ 71 people, ACT chief minister Andrew Barr said.
"We're hiring more people to strengthen the public service's capability to make sure Canberra continues to be one of the most liveable cities in the world," he said.
"Our commitment to provide better, secure jobs is in stark contrast to Liberal Governments that have historically cut jobs and weakened the public service and its capability."
City Services Minister Tara Cheyne said the initiative will ensure hard-working Canberrans "have good, secure and well-paid jobs while they provide the essential services across Canberra".
"I've prioritised visiting City Services depots to hear directly from staff about their roles and understand the breadth of services they deliver across Canberra," she said.
"The immense pride our crews have in their work - and the efforts they go to in supporting our community - at all levels and across all responsibilities is without exception."
The ACT government also said new staff will help maintain trails and work in horticulture at Stromlo Forest Park.
The ACT government previously announced nearly $2 million for a new trail from Stromlo to the Cotter.
New staff will helped keep the park "a world-class facility", Special Minister of State, Chris Steel, said.
"As part of our ongoing commitment to improve investing in the park, the new team will be established to manage operational horticulture, trails maintenance and improvements," he said.
"Implementing an internal team will provide greater flexibility and capacity to respond quickly to upgrades and maintenance requests.
"This is another important investment in Stromlo, with other recent improvements including an upgraded car park, a new BMX freestyle facility and criterion track extension.
"The ACT Government is committed to ensuring UC Stromlo remains a world class facility, and this new in-house team will play an important role in implementing the UC Stromlo Tracks and Trails Masterplan."
