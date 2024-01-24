Measles case reported in Canberra, emergency department exposed

Canberra has had a confirmed case of measles, Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman has confirmed.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The person likely contracted the infection while overseas, but had visited a number of Canberra locations.
"At this time, there have been no further linked cases," Dr Coleman said.
The individual travelled from Sydney International Airport to Canberra via a Murrays Express bus around 10.30am on Saturday, January 20.
They were at the Canberra Hospital Emergency Department on Sunday, January 21, 2024 from 4pm. They did not leave until Monday, January 22, at 1.10pm.
ACT Health said there is limited risk to the public and they are identifying and contacting potential contacts of the case.
Dr Coleman said all ACT residents should check they are vaccinated against the contagious disease.
"As part of our investigations, we are following up identified contacts in line with national guidelines," Dr Coleman said.
"The people we have contacted are being asked to remain alert for signs and symptoms of measles and to make sure they have been vaccinated or get vaccinated as soon as possible for the best protection."
If symptoms of measles develop, people should seek medical advice, advising their healthcare provider before they arrive so that appropriate infection control precautions can be put in place to stop the spread of the infection.
People generally develop symptoms seven to 18 days after exposure.
The virus is spread from through coughing, sneezing or direct contact with mouth or nose.
"Measles is a serious disease and is highly contagious among people who are not fully immunised," Dr Coleman said.
"Whenever a case of measles is identified in our community, it is a strong reminder that the best way to protect yourself and your family against measles is vaccination.
"We encourage everyone to check their vaccination history using the MyGov app. If you're not sure if you've received two doses of the vaccine, there's no harm in getting a third dose to make sure you have the best protection from measles."
For more information:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.