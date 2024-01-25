The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Why does Albanese still have a minister for the republic?

By Letters to the Editor
January 26 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Monarchist League calls on the Prime Minister to abolish the Assistant Ministry for the Republic. This is a test of the Prime Minister's genuineness; of whether he is fair dinkum.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.