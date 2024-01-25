Why does Albanese still have a minister for the republic?

The Australian Monarchist League calls on the Prime Minister to abolish the Assistant Ministry for the Republic. This is a test of the Prime Minister's genuineness; of whether he is fair dinkum.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Having acknowledged a republic is no longer a government priority (which it should never have been) the continuation of taxpayer funding for this position is utterly untenable.
The Prime Minister cannot speak out of both sides of his mouth claiming he is now focused on the real issues while still funding a position exposing he is actually more interested in continuing to fund partisan political offices.
The abolition of the position would also avoid the Prime Minister the embarrassment of welcoming King Charles III to Australia and basking in the King's reflected glory to improve his own standing among the Australian people while forcing taxpayers to fund a position with the sole aim of abolishing our successful, tried and proven constitutional monarchy.
It is disingenuous of the Labor government to be worried about cost-of-living pressures on Australian families when the threshold for out-of-pocket medical expenses was increased (on their watch on autopilot).
After the threshold which now exceeds $2500 is reached then a Medicare rebate of 80 per cent of the paid fee is applicable.
However, the bar to get there has been raised. A thinking minister would have frozen the threshold increase for the new year.
The disassociation from the cost-of-living crisis is symbolised by this single element.
Your editorial ("Housing crisis must head Albo's agenda", January 20) was spot on in noting "although the government has said it will reduce the immigration intake, the numbers are still too high".
If you want to bring in over 500,000 migrants (that's net, not gross numbers) in a year, then you need to build 200,000 new housing units in that time, just to stand still, never mind house the 122,000 homeless or cater for natural increase (still over 100,000 annually).
The 30,000 social housing units over five years as promised in the housing Australia Future Fund is simply laughable; a drop in the ocean, as you say.
To solve the housing crisis you increase supply or decrease demand, or both. Halving net overseas migration (NOM) to 250,000 over two years is simply not enough. That in itself requires almost 100,000 new housing units.
Surely someone in government can work out how many homes can be built in Australia in one year and adjust the migration intake accordingly?
I couldn't agree more with your editorial ("Housing crisis must head Albo's agenda", January 20).
While the government deserves credit for pumping billions of dollars into the states for the construction of new housing, and introducing financial programs to assist the less well-off to purchase housing, it has done nothing to ease competition in the current market.
Why should my grandchildren have to compete with wealthy overseas investors to buy a home in their own country? New Zealand has banned overseas investors, and Canada has a three-year ban on foreign investors purchasing property.
Why should my grandchildren have to compete with local investors, advantaged by government-provided negative gearing concessions, to buy an established house?
Investors buying established houses do not add one new dwelling to national supply, they create few construction jobs, and with soaring rents limit the ability of tenants to save. Why does the government not declare that negative gearing tax concessions will not apply to any new purchases of established houses after, say, March 1?
Why does Albo not agree to cap rents? Data shows that in some states greedy landlords have increased rents by 13 to 17 per cent.
A national crisis requires innovative thinking, not a "holier than thou" attitude
Few will miss the member for Coal - I mean Cook - even those in his own party, according to reports.
It's good to know Morrison is leaving to "spend more time" with his family, although accepting positions with global strategic and defence firms is a strange way to do that.
Under his leadership Australia remained the worst-performing developed country for cutting greenhouse gas emissions and moving beyond fossil fuels.
Morrison's lump of coal stunt single-handedly took Australia's international standing to a new low.
Nevertheless, under Albanese, new coal mines are still being opened. What is worse? Blatant stunts or stealthy approvals?
The best outcome after Morrison's departure, especially for young Australians, is for the people of Cook to elect a candidate who takes climate science seriously and supports the transition to renewables.
Your correspondent (Letters, January 24) provides a timely reminder from the great US journalist Ed Murrow that quality television is vital because it can "teach, illuminate, even inspire".
He was referring, however, to a totally commercial system. The ABC, as a public broadcaster, has an even more critical role in promoting and practicing similar values. It also faces the ire of those who are ideologically opposed to the very existence of a public broadcaster and who use every opportunity, justifiable or not, to vent their spleen.
A colleague of Murrow's, a CBS news producer, provided equally sage advice when he said: "If the viewer agrees with the directions of your story, they will say you are fair and impartial. If they disagree with any of your assessments, they will accuse you of bias."
Even more reason for the ABC to remember it serves all Australians, not just the loudest, and to ensure all its decisions are based on careful consideration and application of the highest possible standards across all its operations - especially in management.
The Israel/Palestine conflict didn't begin in October 2023 and it won't end with the subjugation of Gaza in 2024.
The ancient Greeks have their battles of "Thermopylae", "Marathon" and "Salamis" against the Persians.
The ancient Jews have their "Masada" against the Romans. They all serve as symbols of resistance to a foreign invader.
The Palestinians will have their "Gaza". And it will not end there.
The hypocrisy of the US and its allies, including Australia, is exposed to the world.
Around the world tens of millions are marching to protest the plight of 2.3 million starving, thirsty, homeless, sick Palestinians.
What we in the West call "terrorists" others call "freedom fighters".
It is no coincidence that the case alleging genocide was taken to the International Criminal Court by South Africa, a country that knew all about occupation and apartheid.
Are there no adults left running the world who have learnt from studying the lessons of history that without real justice there will never be peace?
Australia had an "invasion day" when in 1942 the Japanese bombed Darwin and many other places around northern Australia.
Australia had an 'invasion day' when in 1942 the Japanese bombed Darwin and other places around northern Australia.- Penelope Upward, O'Connor
Thousands of brave Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders fought alongside descendants of early settlers from Europe and more recent European migrants against the invaders and together we won.
If we had not fought together the freedom of both Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islanders and all other Australians would have been lost.
We celebrate our freedom every year.
Lest we forget.
It is vastly cheaper to pay the extra freight around the Cape of Good Hope than to involve ourselves in another Middle Eastern War.
Penny Wong should come home without making any commitments in the Middle East. Just focus on Australia's interests.
The Middle Eastern religions (Jewish, Christian and Muslim) are all the one stream but broken away into various sects.
The time for the people of the region to settle down and live together peacefully is long overdue. If we keep helping the slaughter, worse still, they will keep drawing others into dreadful, murderous wars.
We have a United Nations organisation to attempt to minimise such destruction. We should rely on it to offer some diplomatic help.
Rex Williams (Letters, January 19) asks why Australia is supporting the International Court of Justice in its action against Russia in the Ukraine but not the action against Israel in Gaza. It's simple. Ukraine and Gaza were both suddenly and cowardly attacked.
This year's Australia Day debate is markedly different. A majority of Australians voted in a referendum to block what many saw as a power grab by activists. This might alert writers such as Jenna Price to the fact guilt is no longer a winner.
Everyone sees a two-state solution as the enduring basis for peace and coexistence between Israel and Palestine except Netanyahu. That says a lot about how far right Netanyahu really is. Most Israeli citizens believe a two-state solution would end the conflict.
When, on the one hand, Woolworths announces support for reconciliation, and on the other, makes record profits off mark-ups on meat and other goods at a time when so many people, including Aboriginal people, are doing it tough, it's no wonder the left has come out in their support.
Australia's refusal to honour Ukraine's plea for our decommissioned Taipan helicopters needs to be reviewed and soon. As the spare parts market could only consist of the 14 countries that still fly the NH90 it would be prudent to redirect our fleet there. With some fine-tuning, the apparent win-win all-round would be achieved.
This taxpayer would be happy to send the helicopters to Ukraine. They know the issues. Shame on you, government.
The cost of living has been going up steadily over many years. One cannot blame the Albanese government for that alone. The Coalition government has presided over it for a long time. Now they are shedding crocodile tears for the householders.
Santos wins in court yet both global superpowers are opting for a very different energy path that is not "cooking with gas".
Young people may fear "end of days" with Gaza and Ukraine razed by war, fossil fuel-generated climate change wreaking carnage, sleaze, corruption and corporate lobbying reinforcing inequality, normalised homeless and exploitative, tax-evading, global behemoths. There are no "safe places" anymore.
Pat Cummins thought the Aussies might struggle to play five straight Tests this summer with their ageing bowling pack. Of course they look good against poor Pakistan and Windies sides. But how are they going to cope with a five-Test Ashes series? England will be a very different proposition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.