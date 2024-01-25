I can think of a few old clubs we should leave

On a slightly larger scale, too, did we learn nothing from 1788? When a British battleship comes calling, any other nation should hide its valuables under a large rock and forbid the monarch's launches to land. The security pact between Australia, the UK and the US (AUKUS) is the ultimate in hanging on to the outdated and moth-eaten traditions so familiar to us all from BBC period dramas. One-hundred-and-forty-six years of pig stupidity on the part of the Australian Club is not a compelling argument for a 147th, and the same principle applies to AUKUS. Britain chose Brexit because it thought traditions could overwrite actuality. Don't let it drag us into its psychosis.