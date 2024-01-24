First look: Hundreds of drones light up the sky over Lake Burley Griffin

Hundreds of drones took flight over Lake Burley Griffin, lighting up the late night sky on Wednesday to tell a series of stories about Australia.
Forming a wedge tailed eagle, Australia's flora and other shapes, the show wowed onlookers as it unfolded in full for the first time in the Canberra sky.
The spectacular sight was a test run for the trilogy of shows running from January 25 to 27.
These will be accompanied by night markets, arts and craft stalls and live entertainment.
Entry to the event is free but attendees will need to register with Eventbrite.
There will be free public transport to the event from 5pm each day it is running, and parking will be free at facilities that connect to bus and light rail.
A free city shuttle will also run to the Commonwealth Park from City and Woden interchanges directly to the event from 7pm.
Where: Central Basin, Lake Burley Griffin.
When: From Thursday, January 25, to Saturday, January 27, from 5pm to 11pm. Drone shows at 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm
Cost: Free but attendees are encouraged to book tickets here so event updates or changes can be shared directly.
