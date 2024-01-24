The Canberra Times
Massive Canberra meth bust: more than 100kg found in car radiators

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 25 2024 - 9:31am, first published 9:22am
More than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine have been found stashed in a shipment of car radiators, in what police describe as the ACT's biggest meth bust.

