Massive Canberra meth bust: more than 100kg found in car radiators

More than 100 kilograms of methamphetamine have been found stashed in a shipment of car radiators, in what police describe as the ACT's biggest meth bust.
Police said the drugs were shipped from the United States, allegedly hidden within dozens of radiators that were bound for a Fyshwick business premises.
Australian Border Force officers detected the shipment in November, after it arrived in NSW.
"Following a deconstruction of the consignment - described as 56 radiators addressed to a business premises in Fyshwick - officers allegedly located 106kg of methamphetamine," police said.
After police seized the shipment, ACT Policing's Drug and Organised Crime Team took over the investigation.
On January 19, officers executed four search warrants in Sydney, with the help of the AFP and NSW Police.
No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.
ACT Policing Detective Acting Inspector John Callaghan said the drugs seized "had the potential to be more than 1 million individual 'hits' of methamphetamine".
"Drug use can have devastating impacts upon the community, including incidents of drug driving and violent assaults. They also negatively impact each individual drug user," he said.
"Drug traffickers don't care about the harm their products cause, only about the money to be made."
Border force assistant commissioner Erin Dale said the illicit drug trade affected "everyday Australians, disrupting families and livelihoods".
Anyone with information about this importation, or has information about the sale or distribution of other illicit drugs in the ACT, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference 7614491.
