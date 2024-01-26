The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

By Ray Hickson
January 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Junqueira is tipped to win Race 10 EXPECT IT ALL THIS AUTUMN AT ATC HANDICAP at Randwick on Saturday. Picture Bradley Photos
Junqueira is tipped to win Race 10 EXPECT IT ALL THIS AUTUMN AT ATC HANDICAP at Randwick on Saturday. Picture Bradley Photos

Race 1 - 12:30PM JOIN ATC MEMBERSHIP HANDICAP (1000 METRES)

Lots of trial form to dissect in the two-year-old event and came back to the $1.5m colt 6. Switzerland who hasn't really been exposed fully in his two trials. He's found the line nicely from back in the field in both but it's hard to know what he's really got. This race should be truly run and he has the advantage of an inside gate if he can hold a reasonable position. Expect he'll be strong late and could run over the top. 1. Scampi is a big watch as it seems it's been worked out that he's most effective coming from off the pace. He led and popped on debut after a sizzling trial win then in the Golden Gift he went back and found the line beaten three lengths by Shangri La Express. Not bad form.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.