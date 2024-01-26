Randwick preview: Best tips and analysis for Saturday's races

1. Junqueira has to get the first part of her race, jumping cleanly, right and if she does she'll take some beating back to this grade. Impressive winning at the Gold Coast three weeks ago then backed up into the Magic Millions F&M event and ran a gallant fourth after making a mess of the start. Blinkers go on as does Nash so that offsets the 61kg to a degree and if she's on their backs coming to the turn she'll be hard to deny. 3. Either Oar was too tough first-up from outside the lead then settled off speed and wasn't disgraced at Rosehill last time. Has the claim and likely to take full advantage of gate two and lead, run them along, and she could be hard to catch if not pressured. 7. Tashi is trialling in good style for a return and has the right draw to be just off the speed. Has to step up in class from her last couple at Canterbury before a spell but rarely fails so have to include her. 4. Winning Verse found herself in front when resuming at Rosehill and just paddled a bit late first-up at the 1200m. Fitter for it, she probably won't be leading this time but if she gets the right run she's good enough to be in the finish.