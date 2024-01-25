'My best for Saturday': Baker in love with Amor Victorious

Promising galloper Amor Victorious is a great chance of winning at Randwick on Saturday, according to colourful Warwick Farm trainer Bjorn Baker.
Amor Victorious, who has talented jockey Josh Parr in the saddle, lines up in a $160,000 restricted race for the New Zealand-born trainer.
Baker, also accepted with Battleton, Don Pedro, Canadian Ruler, Lady Of Luxury, Infatuation, Rupertaar and Wingardium on the 10-race program, but a couple could be scratched after drawing awkward barriers.
"I don't like drawing wide barriers with horses," Baker told ACM Racing.
"It often makes the task to win races too tough.
"There are some horses that prefer to race on the outside of horses so it's alright for them, but in the majority of cases wide gates make it too hard to win."
Amor Victorious resumes against 13 rivals after two Rosehill trials. The four-year-old has won three of his eight starts.
"Amor Victorious is my best for Saturday," Baker said.
"His two trials at Rosehill leading into this race have been good, especially his last one.
"He hit the line strongly in that 1030-metre trial. Amor Victorious has a good first-up record.
"Even though he hasn't won a race first-up before he's been in the minor place-getters stall on each occasion.
"He's drawn barrier four which is ideal. Josh should have him perfectly placed in the run.
"It looks an even race on paper, but as I said previously he would be my best running at Randwick on Saturday."
Infatuation was unlucky last start at the Gold Coast and lines up against her stablemate Amor Victorious in the 1400m race.
"Infatuation has drawn a sticky gate in 12," Baker said.
"She's racing in great heart. I thought it was a really good effort by her at the Coast.
"She had no luck on that occasion. There's plenty of upside to her.
"I think she's a nice filly on the way up. We may scratch her because of the bad barrier."
Lady Of Luxury has drawn barrier 13 in the $200,000 listed Carrington Stakes and could be saved for another day.
"I don't think the wide gate will help her chances," he said.
"We'll look at scratching her from the Carrington and save her for another day.
"Her last-start performance on the Gold Coast was not too bad. She finished that race off strongly.
"Lady Of Luxury has had the three runs in from a spell and isn't far away from another win."
Rupertaar and Wingardium have drawn wide barriers in a $160,000 restricted race over 1200m.
"We haven't drawn the best barriers with some of our runners, but you can't complain. As they say, that's racing," Baker said.
"l would say Rupertaar is doubtful from gate 14. I'm very happy with how she's progressing in this campaign.
"Her last run at the Gold Coast was full of merit, while Wingardium ran well first-up at Canterbury and has improved with that run under her belt."
Don Pedro and Canadian Ruler have good hopes in a $160,000 benchmark 72, according to Baker.
"We've got Don Pedro out to the 1600m which should really suit him," he said.
"Don Pedro should roll forward from gate six. With the running rail out that should also help his hopes.
"We had Canadian Ruler in at Warwick Farm on Friday, but may opt to run him on Saturday."
