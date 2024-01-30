No plans for March long weekend? Head to this foodie festival

How kind of the organisers of the Sapphire Coast's 2024 Eat Festival to schedule it on the Canberra Day long weekend.
Over four days, from March 7-10, the festival will showcase the best of the region's local produce, producers and chefs. You'll need the long weekend to fit everything in.
"This is the best chance for visitors to the Sapphire Coast to enjoy local flavours, creations by some of the region's most talented chefs, and unique dining experiences all against the backdrop of our pristine surrounds," Eat Festival organiser Natalie Godward said.
"From Cobargo in the north to Eden in the south, this region is brimming with culinary delights including, of course, delicious fresh seafood and the famed Sydney rock oysters that are indigenous to the Sapphire Coast.
"Over the four festival days, locals and visitors can indulge in a series of paddock-to-plate and tide-to-table experiences that celebrate the food, the heritage and the stunning natural wilderness of the Sapphire Coast."
The main festival event, Eat Merimbula, takes place on the foreshore of Merimbula's lake on Sunday, March 10. There'll be more than 30 stallholders, selling everything from oysters to ice-cream, alongside fresh produce and plenty of options for lunch.
Don't miss the "oyster and spoon" race where six of the region's finest chefs, producers and foodie legends compete in waders.
The program will feature many partner events across the four days, such as a small batch dinner at Pambula's Toast featuring hyper local produce; a chef's experience dinner at Merimbula Wharf Restaurant; a chance to learn how to shuck oysters with the Broadwater Oyster team on the shores of Pambula Lake; a Long Table Lunch at Wheelers in Pambula; and a six-course degustation dinner at Mimosa Wines, which will also highlight wines from the Canberra District wine region.
The Eat Festival started in 2013 when a small group of foodies "cooked up" the idea back in 2012. At its heart is the celebration of the local food and tourism industries that have continued to excite its visitors.
Eat Merimbula's main event takes place Sunday, March 10 from 10am until 2pm. There is no need to book.
Partner events take place March 7-9 at various locations and are ticketed events with limited numbers.
