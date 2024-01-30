No plans for March long weekend? Head to this foodie festival

The program will feature many partner events across the four days, such as a small batch dinner at Pambula's Toast featuring hyper local produce; a chef's experience dinner at Merimbula Wharf Restaurant; a chance to learn how to shuck oysters with the Broadwater Oyster team on the shores of Pambula Lake; a Long Table Lunch at Wheelers in Pambula; and a six-course degustation dinner at Mimosa Wines, which will also highlight wines from the Canberra District wine region.