The coastal suburbs where prices are up almost 60 per cent

If you owned a home on the NSW South Coast prior to COVID, chances are the value of the property has skyrocketed in the last four years.
In places like Narrawallee and Tathra, property prices have surged almost 60 per cent since March 2020.
Property data firm CoreLogic has analysed 368 coastal markets across Australia and found home prices in one in three suburbs were still at a record high in December 2023.
While prices across much of the NSW South Coast peaked back in 2022, significant gains have been made in four years, the data found.
The full list of South Coast price changes shows Canberra holiday hot spots like Mollymook Beach and Broulee saw some of the biggest surges.
While auctions are yet to return in full swing, buyers are out in the market ready to make property decisions.
An interstate couple wasted no time in securing a home for their upcoming relocation to Canberra, buying a Weetangera home just five days after it was listed for sale.
The three-bedroom house was due to go to auction in February, but the sellers were "very, very happy" to accept a $1.45 million offer.
In other news this week, the price of renting a home in Australia surged 8.3 per cent in 2023, to a median value of $601 a week.
Meanwhile, Canberra was one of just two capital cities to see a decline in rents over the year, falling 1.9 per cent, new data has revealed.
Despite the drop, Canberra remains the second-most expensive capital city for renters at $651 per week.
In development news, a plan to build 152 homes in Denman North was submitted to the ACT planning authority.
To be called Central Park, the $40.8 million project will feature a mix of townhouses and apartments across eight separate buildings and will focus on green spaces and deep planting zones.
See the first artist impressions for the proposal here.
Finally, Canberrans led a rise in first home buyer activity at the end of 2023, new data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has revealed.
New owner occupier loans to first home buyers rose 14.2 per cent in Canberra during November, with 290 buyers taking out a loan.
Recent first home buyer Ashleigh Morrish said the Reserve Bank's decision to pause the cash rate multiple times last year and the prospect of a rate cut in 2024 prompted her to make a move.
"Everything just happened very quickly once I'd made that decision that yes, this is what I'm going to do," she said.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
