Introducing Maliyan. The story behind Flight: Drone Skyshow explained

"And I also see what's happening in the world and how fragile different communities are across the globe. And the more I travel and work ... it makes me reflect on thinking about Australia and what makes me Australian and what makes me appreciate this country, and that really boils down to a democracy. We can have a debate and we can disagree with someone else's idea, but that's as far as it goes. And the debate can be rationalised through democracy. And I think it's pretty fragile."