Introducing Maliyan. The story behind Flight: Drone Skyshow explained

When animator Anthony Bastic first came across Maliyan the wedge-tailed eagle, he knew he hit the storytelling jackpot.
Mr Bastic, who is AGB Events creative director and the animator behind Flight: Drone SkyShow, originally had the idea of a boomerang that guided audiences through a three-chapter story over the three-night event.
But when he spoke with Ngunnawal elder Dr Caroline Hughes, to both get permission for the drone show to fly above Indigenous land and to get her input on what iconography should feature across the show, Maliyan revealed herself.
As the main totem for the Ngunnawal people - and with permission to use Maliyan in the performance - Mr Bastic knew the wedge-tailed eagle was the perfect character for the performance.
"Maliyan is actually a metaphor for our conscience as well. So she encourages us to think higher and she flies over Australia," Mr Bastic said.
"Maliyan flies above us, she flies forward. And so having those sorts of parameters I thought, well this is the story about bringing the audience on a journey, coming forward from a Welcome to Country, to our democracy to moments in our democracy that affect us all."
Running from Thursday to Saturday, each night features a 12-minute section of the animated story, played out through the 600 lit-up drones. These segments are repeated three times every night - at 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm - meaning that if you want to see the entire story, you need to attend every night.
It begins with a Welcome to Country on Thursday night and is followed by an appreciation of the native flora and fauna unique to Australia, and then a look at the key moments in Australia's democratic history.
Moments include when Australia became the second country in the world to give women the vote in 1902, the introduction of the 40-hour work week in 1948, Medicare in 1984 and gun control in 1996. It will then end with marriage equality in 2017.
Everything is then accompanied by a soundscape, which is played at the main site at Commonwealth Place and is also available to be listened to remotely via the website sky.art.
"Canberra is our democracy. It is where every community from across the continent is represented as formal representation," Mr Bastic said.
"And I also see what's happening in the world and how fragile different communities are across the globe. And the more I travel and work ... it makes me reflect on thinking about Australia and what makes me Australian and what makes me appreciate this country, and that really boils down to a democracy. We can have a debate and we can disagree with someone else's idea, but that's as far as it goes. And the debate can be rationalised through democracy. And I think it's pretty fragile."
Flight: Drone SkyShow and night markets will be at Commonwealth Place on January 25, 26 and 27 from 5pm until 11pm. The drone show will be at 8.30pm, 9.30pm and 10.30pm each night. There will also be a second location, with food trucks at Regatta Point.
To register for updates for the free event go to Eventbrite. And to listen to the soundtrack, go to sky.art.
