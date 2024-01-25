Australian champion set for clash with teen star after official intervention

Athletics officials have used discretionary powers to ensure teenage sensation Cameron Myers has the chance to race against some of Australia's top runners at this weekend's ACT Athletics Championships.
The 17-year-old took the world by storm with a series of unprecedented performances throughout 2023, including a junior world record in the 1500-metre event.
Myers will return to the track for the first time this year on Friday night at the ACT Championships but will line up in the shorter 800m distance rather than his preferred event.
The decision posed a conundrum for officials, however, with the teenager's last 800m race coming in 2022.
Under championship rules, the teenager would have been required to compete in a race based on his entry time of 1:50, rather than the A final he belongs in based on ability. He is expected to run around 1:47 on Friday and has already run the Olympic qualifier for the 1500m event.
Myers' agent James Templeton first raised the issue with Athletics Australia earlier this month and proposed a solution to ensure no runner was disadvantaged.
Officials ultimately provided confirmation on Wednesday afternoon that Myers will be added as an additional runner in the 800m championship race, meaning the top 10 seeds will take their place in the event as warranted.
The situation was not front of mind for Myers' coach Dick Telford throughout the week. He's pleased his athlete will line up in the elite race but is primarily focused on watching his young charge race after three weeks of altitude training Perisher.
"I'm just happy that Cam's having a run," Telford said. "If he wasn't with the top runners, he might not have gone as quick but it would've been pretty dam interesting. He deserves to run with the top runners given his 1500m time, so it's a nice bonus.
"It's the first 800 I've seen him run so I'm looking forward to it. He's got natural speed so I'm interested to see how he runs in a very good field."
Myers' addition to the championship race completes a star-studded field befitting a national final. Fellow Canberra talent, and current Australian champion, Riley McGown headlines the lineup.
Like Myers, McGown will contest the first race of his season on Friday night and is focused on setting a baseline for a busy year.
While Myers is the teenage sensation, McGown took a longer path to the top before enjoying a breakout 2023 that culminated with an appearance at last year's world championships.
The experience, he hopes, set the stage for a shot at the Olympic Games.
"You can't prepare for a major competition without experiencing it," McGown said.
"Overall I'm better placed to deal with all that this year. It was a super valuable experience being in the meet hotel and seeing how the top athletes carry themselves."
