The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Australian champion set for clash with teen star after official intervention

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:12pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Athletics officials have used discretionary powers to ensure teenage sensation Cameron Myers has the chance to race against some of Australia's top runners at this weekend's ACT Athletics Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.