Zucchinis make their mark in a vicious plot of sweet revenge

My car is easily picked out in a car park - it's the one with black spot, from being parked under a large crab apple with a Dorothy Perkins rose growing through it. The crab apple blooms white in early spring; Dorothy Perkins gives her usual small pink flowered magnificence all through late spring, which is when her leaves begin to get black spot. You usually only find really healthy leaves on a Dorothy Perkins in spring, when the foliage is fresh and vigorous. Luckily Dorothy Perkins is so vigorous you can grow it up a tree or over a shed - somewhere where the leaf blight won't be noticed. But as its sap and general petal sweetness drips onto my car, I've found that cars can catch roses' black spot. (It could be worse, like aphids on the car seats, fruit fly infecting the engine, or powdery mildew disintegrating the tyres).