From New Zealand to Queanbeyan, with love, for proud Aussie Maori

Chief among this has been as director of the Maori cultural performing group Tumanako, which was formed in 2004, appearing everywhere from funerals to the National Multicultural Festival. But he has contributed in innumerable ways, whether it be as the inaugural chairman of Taki Toa - the Queanbeyan and Canberra Maori Rugby Union - to volunteering as presenter of the Maori program on Canberra Multicultural Service Radio FM 91.1.

