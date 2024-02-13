Times Past: February 14, 1993

On Valentine's Day in 1993, Australian men got a shout-out on the front page of The Canberra Times with the headline 'Australian men rate high in romance'.
An international survey in 1993 attempted to answer the question: "where are the world's most romantic men?"
More than 5000 women from 14 countries picked Italian men as the most romantic on earth. The same group listed Latin lovers' as being "lazy" and "scoundrels".
A spokesperson for the group that conducted the survey, romance publisher Harlequin Mills and Boon, attempted to rectify the statement.
"[Italian men] are the love 'em and leave 'em type, not the sort to marry," the spokesperson said.
The much-maligned Australian male stacked up fairly well against the rest of the world's blokes. Japanese men rated poorly on most questions and came last on the overall romance scale.
Australian women were on the whole quite enamoured by their men. The rating of 7.31 out of 10 was the second-highest score given by any country's women to its men. Greek men scored 7.7.
In 1993 the mortal sin in romance is forgetting your lover's birthday. The Yanks scored worst with only 78 per cent of the men having the good sense to mark that all-important date.
Showing their susceptibility to propaganda, Australian women voted Frenchman as the pick of the romantics, with Italians at a close second.
Finally, a group of female editors were asked to nominate the person with whom they would most like to spend a romantic evening. The top five men were Tom Selleck, Robert Redford, Kevin Costner, Mel Gibson and Tom Cruise.
Male editors chose Cindy Crawford, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sharon Stone, Julia Roberts and Candice Bergen.
