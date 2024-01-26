The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Shock value: Canberrans stung by soaring EV insurance, repair costs

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As new vehicles hit a sales record last year, consumers have been smashed by massive increases in insurance costs, with 36.5 per cent rise in policy costs between the first quarter of 2022 to the third quarter of last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.