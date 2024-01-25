Times Past: January 26, 1965

Sir Winston Churchill will make history with the Queen's announcement that she and other members of the Royal family would attend his funeral without precedent, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1965.
He could have had any degree in the British peerage he desired, but accepted only knighthood, which allowed him to remain in the House of Commons, the centre of his life and the scene of his greatest triumphs.
Churchill's body would lie in state in Westminster Hall - The Hall of Kings - where hundreds of thousands of people would be expected to file past to pay their respects.
From the Hall, which since 1907 has echoed to the muffled read of mourners as England's monarchs lay in state, Sir Winston's body would then be taken to St Paul's Cathedral.
His coffin was to rest on a gun carriage drawn by 12 horses and the funeral procession moved from Westminster to Trafalgar Square, down the Strand to the Cathedral.
In Canberra, representatives of embassies, armed personnel, and others visited the British High Commission to sign the condolences book. The book would then be sent to London to hopefully be passed onto Sir Winston's family.
