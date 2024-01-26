The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We'll be back': ANU repairs create film group intermission

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
January 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ANU Film Group will have an intermission of more than seven months when the Kambri Cultural Centre, where its screenings are held, is closed in June for roof repairs necessitated by the January 2020 hailstorm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.