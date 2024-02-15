Times Past: February 16, 1976

It was a referendum of enormous importance and its resounding outcome was announced on this day in 1976.
The people of Gundagai voted overwhelmingly against a plan to move the famous Dog on the Tuckerbox statue from its place nine miles from Gundagai right into the town centre, at the Civic Square.
About 1000 residents had their say in a poll brought on by the plans to reroute the Hume Highway away from the main street of the town by the end of the year.
The proposal had been put by local businesses who were worried the bypass would kill off the tourist trade. They wanted the dog to be brought into town as a tourist lure.
But the vote was decided 784 against the move with just 196 in favour.
Deputy shire clerk Peter Hee said the people had spoken.
"It's the sentiment involved and the tradition. The dog is a national monument to another era, another lifestyle. To move it would have been like moving Lady Macquarie's chair to Parramatta," he said.
Jack Moses immortalised the legend of the Dog on the Tuckerbox in his poem Nine Miles from Gundagai.
