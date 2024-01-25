Healy illness sends scare through Australian camp ahead of Manuka fixtures

Captain Alyssa Healy has sent a scare through the Australian women's cricket team after falling ill just days out from their multi-format series against South Africa.
The sides will kick off the series with a pair of Twenty20 Internationals at Manuka Oval on Saturday and Sunday morning.
Australia took to the ground for their first training session in Canberra on Thursday morning, with Healy a notable absence.
The wicketkeeper sat out much of the session before walking laps of the ground with a team official.
Healy was cleared of COVID after a test came back negative, however coaches and medical staff will take a patient approach leading into Saturday's clash.
Should all go to schedule, the captain will line up as planned alongside her team.
"[Healy] was feeling a bit crook today," teammate Ellyse Perry said. "She was cleared of COVID, so didn't test positive to that but probably just needs a day or so to take it easy.
"As far as I know, she should be available for Saturday without anything untoward happening."
Healy's sickness comes as COVID has ravaged the men's ranks, with multiple Test and Big Bash players testing positive in recent days.
Travis Head, Cameron Green and Australian coach Andrew McDonald all picked up the virus between the first and second Tests against the West Indies. Sydney Sixers skipper Moises Henriques also tested positive before Wednesday's BBL final.
Current protocols, allow players to play with the virus while isolating from teammates, with all three men lining up for their teams.
The Australian women have brushed aside concerns about illness spreading, with Perry declaring her side's focus is on making a winning start to the South Africa series.
The two teams faced off in the T20 World Cup final last February, Australia prevailing by 19 runs at New lands in Cape Town.
The result has Perry on high alert as she braces for a fiercely contested series. The teams will play seven matches in total, six white-ball fixtures leading into a Test at the WACA.
"It's nice to play them again," Perry said. "They're a wonderful team, they've got some seriously world-class players in that group and they've been competitive for a long period of time.
"We've had some great tussles against them, none more so than that World Cup final. It's nice to host them here in Australia and we're looking forward to the challenge."
Perry's comments came as the national side prepared for a low-key Australia Day.
Cricket Australia has come under heavy criticism from some sections of the public for their stance on the pubic holiday.
The governing body has opted against promoting Australia Day through their fixtures due to the trauma associated with the day for many First Nations people.
It's a stance backed by their players, with some urging officials to go one step further and avoid scheduling matches on the day altogether.
Women's star Ash Gardner has been vocal in her views towards a day she said marked the "beginning of genocide, massacres and dispossession" of Indigenous people.
Perry praised Gardner for her leadership in raising awareness of First Nations disadvantage.
"This was a big issue for us last year and it's been a process over the last three or four years to be invested in, learning and educating ourselves as best we can across a lot of these issues," Perry said.
"Ash is a wonderful role model for the First Nations community. We've learnt a lot through doing different things, whether it's been cultural experiences or learning from leaders in that space. That's our priority and focus going forward."
While men's captain Pat Cummins expressed his desire for Australia Day to be moved, Perry stopped short of backing such a change. Instead, she called for a national discussion on the topic.
"For us as a team it's about looking at every opportunity we can to educate ourselves and make sure we're representing the whole community," she said. "As a team, we stand for diversity and inclusion in every space."
