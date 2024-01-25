BABBA and the CSO set for Music by the River in Queanbeyan

It's one of Queanbeyan's most popular events.
And it's on in just over a week, on Saturday, February 3.
Music by the River attracts thousands of people to the banks of the Queanbeyan River to listen to music, have fun and enjoy a sense of the community.
This is the eighth year the Canberra Symphony Orchestra has played as part of Music by the River and the signature event attracts music lovers from across the region.
This year's guest performers are BABBA, a tribute act to the favourite '70s super-group ABBA.
BABBA also performed with the Canberra Symphony Orchestra for Symphony in the Park at Stage 88 in 2017.
Held in Queen Elizabeth II Park on the banks of the Queanbeyan River, the concert is billed as "one the whole family will enjoy".
Members of the public are welcome to start their night from 4pm with entertainment from local musicians including Woodface and Phoenix 5.
The main event begins at 7pm and finishes about 9.30pm.
Allocated seating will be open to a first-in basis, food will be served and the river will be "lapping at the shore ready for a night of music".
If you book allocated seating, you will need to bring your ticket with you on the night - either printed or electronically.
Only concrete seating will be sold and allocated this year so please bring along a cushion to sit on.
There are free tickets available on both sides of the river, but please register via Eventbrite to help organisers manage the number of people coming.
And bring a chair or picnic rug.
Music by the River is presented by Icon Water and Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council.
Free and paid tickets can be booked at eventbrite.com.au
Bring your own picnic or there will be food trucks on site as well as beer and wine available to purchase. No pets allowed.
Updates will be posted on the council's Facebook page.
