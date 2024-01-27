The special places and events that helped shape us as a nation

What does it mean to be Australian? It's a hard question to answer... or, at least, it's hard to have a single simple answer. For Australia's narrative is one full of different characters, and we each find our own interpretation in the storylines (or perhaps songlines) stretched between the oceans.
If you were to try to tell a coherent story of Australia, though, I think a good spot to start could be the places on the National Heritage List, our country's own version of World Heritage Sites. This year, it will celebrate its 20th anniversary, so the Australia Day long weekend seems like a good time to have a look at how it's evolved, and whether you could also use it for some travel inspiration.
The first list, back in 2004, had just six locations, but it's been expanded over the years by the federal government to currently include 121 different places across the country (with about half in either New South Wales or Victoria). The two new additions last year, for example, were the Cuttlefish Coast, a breeding ground for the giant cuttlefish in South Australia's Spencer Gulf; and the Victorian Trades Hall in Melbourne, the world's oldest continually active trade union building.
Just as conversations about the meaning of Australia Day can traverse millennia, with perspectives as varied as the land itself, the National Heritage List also presents a long and textured history.
At aquaculture sites in Victoria's Budj Bim or near the NSW town of Brewarrina, you can see the fish and eel traps that Indigenous people developed as one of the world's earliest examples of farming. On the Burrup Peninsula in Western Australia or in Quinkan Country in Queensland, you can visit caves and rocky outcrops that have been used as ancient canvases of stone for vibrant paintings and carvings. And in the Western Tasmania Aboriginal Cultural Landscape, you can walk amongst the shell middens and hut depressions where semi-sedentary villages were inhabited until the 1830s.
But there are also sites like the Myall Creek Massacre and Memorial Site in NSW, marking the place where at least 28 Aboriginal people were killed in 1838 (and the subsequent hanging of seven murderers); the Hermannsburg Historic Precinct in the NT, where German Lutherans ran a missionary that thousands of Aboriginal passed through from 1877; and the Moree Baths and Swimming Pool where protests in 1965 highlighted the racial discrimination that still existed in the country.
Heritage doesn't have to be something to be celebrated... but it should be something that's acknowledged.
The National Heritage List includes the 1616 landing spot of Dutch explorer Dirk Hartog and the 1629 wreck of the Dutch ship Batavia, both in Western Australia, a reminder of what could have been. It has the landing spot of Captain Cook at Kurnell Headland in Sydney, a reminder of what was. And there are plenty of convict sites like Sydney's Hyde Park Barracks and the Cascades Female Factory in Tasmania, a reminder of the consequences.
Most of these locations can be visited, to see for yourself what remains or what has been added to recognise the important events. And you can use these landmarks to trace how Australia's modern history took shape. There are five sites along the Burke and Wills Expedition route in Central Australia that have been listed, for example, as well as much of the city of Broken Hill, significant for its role in building the wealth of the nation.
There are the sites of conflicts that served as forks in the road as the young modern Australia tried to find its path, from the Eureka Stockade in the Victorian Goldfields, to the Kelly Gang siege at Glenrowan, and the Wave Hill Walk-Off Route in the NT, where Aboriginal pastoral workers protested against their pay rates and living conditions
There are also the icons of Australia, the emblems that instilled pride (and, for many, still do) across a range of fields of success - the MCG, Old Parliament House, the Qantas Hangar at Longreach, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Snowy Mountains Scheme, and the Parkes Observatory.
And, on the list of 121 places, 35 of them celebrate our natural beauty, from the globally famous like Kakadu and the Great Barrier Reef, to lesser-known fossil collections, rock formations, mountains, and coastlines.
So, could you travel the country, visiting the National Heritage List, and follow the story of Australia? Well, not completely because I think there are still a few notable chapters missing.
Multiculturalism is mentioned as part of the Snowy Mountains Scheme listing but there's not much else recognising how important immigration has been for our culture. And while convict sites cover the early days of colonisation, there's very little that marks Australia's continued connection with the monarchy. And depending on your views, you may think there's not enough representation of industry, sport, the arts, or countless other topics.
Perhaps some important topics are too recent to make the cut, but the list is always being expanded - and you can even have your say! The next round of nominations opens next month, so make sure to suggest anywhere you think is missing.
So, on this Australia Day long weekend, when talk often turns to our national identity, you could do worse than look at the National Heritage List and think about where you might like to visit, to learn, to experience... and perhaps to find some answers.
