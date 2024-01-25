Canberra and federal public servants recognised in 2024 Australia Day honours

Mr Hatswell is child-centred, promoting a positive school culture of inclusiveness. He invests time and energy in his staff and students that is to a depth rarely seen in the busyness of his role. He supports student engagement, with a holistic view of their wellbeing needs, including those students who may need extra support with food, attendance, and physical and mental health, so that they are in the best space for learning. He regularly advocates for those who need it, ensuring that all students and families receive what they need.