The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra and federal public servants recognised in 2024 Australia Day honours

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 26 2024 - 12:26am, first published January 25 2024 - 11:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Several Canberra public servants, both federal and ACT, have been recognised in the 2024 Australia Day honours awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.