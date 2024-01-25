The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Canberrans recognised in the 2024 Australia Day honours

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 26 2024 - 8:43am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Some of the Canberrans recognised in the 2024 Australia Day honours list. Pictures ACM, supplied
Some of the Canberrans recognised in the 2024 Australia Day honours list. Pictures ACM, supplied

There were plenty of Canberrans recognised in the Australia Day honours list for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.