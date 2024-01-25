The Canberrans recognised in the 2024 Australia Day honours

There were plenty of Canberrans recognised in the Australia Day honours list for 2024.
We've collated here the volunteers, academics and other members of the general community. We've talked to several of them, and you can click through the links below to find out more about them.
There's a separate list for public servants and others, which you can see here. You can also search through the full list of recipients at the bottom of this article.
Swimming against the current in a male-dominated world is what Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt has inherited from her ancestors.
The professor from Watson is the fourth generation of tertiary-educated women in her family, a highly uncommon achievement for women from Indian backgrounds, she said.
"I am the follower of a great tradition of women in my family, who have fought for the emancipation of women," she said.
Her great-grandmother was one of the first female graduates from University of Calcutta in 1887.
Drawing "energy" from her, the Australian National University academic has spent 20 years studying disadvantaged people in developing countries.
At the age of 80, Wanniassa's Wendy Parsons is still working hard to promote the work of ACT Rescue and Foster, a non-profit association of volunteers who rescue and rehome unwanted dogs in Canberra and the surrounding region.
She has been awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in the 2024 Australia Day honours for her contribution to animal welfare.
"I was absolutely amazed. I was actually shocked," she said.
"Because I thought, 'I've done nothing to deserve this'. But then I thought, 'If I can be a bit of a spokesperson [for ARF], and I have done in the past, but this is a different level'.
"So, I thought I'll just be more useful to ARF because it's a wonderful organisation, it really is."
"It goes nicely with my Spanish knighthood," Colin Steele said upon being congratulated on his Member of the Order of Australia this week.
It was in 1984 that Mr Steele received the Knight Cross Queen Isabella La Catholica - alongside the likes of Al Grassby, the immigration minister for the Whitlam government - as recognition for his services to Hispanic culture.
This latest Australia Day honour - which was announced on Thursday evening - was for his significant service to librarianship and digital information sharing.
Moving to Canberra from the United Kingdom in 1976 - where he was an assistant librarian at Oxford University's Bodleian Library - Mr Steele spent the majority of his career at the Australian National University library, playing a pivotal role in the move towards digital information sharing in the 1990s.
Two major figures in the Canberra sport community have been recognised with Australia Day honours.
Ivan Slavich was made an member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the general division for his significant service to business, and to the community through governance and philanthropic endeavours.
Kyria Cox has also been given the Medal of the Order of Australia in the general division for her service to softball in coaching, umpiring and administration over three decades.
New Zealand-born Isaac Cotter may boast the name of a famous ACT dam, but it was another local dam that persuaded him to make his home in Australia.
Mr Cotter was just 16 when he scored work labouring on the Googong Dam south of Queanbeyan during a trip to Australia to see his brother.
"My first week, I got $480 in my pay. And back in New Zealand on the farm, it was $40 a week. I thought they'd made a big mistake in my wages. And if you worked a Saturday, you made an extra $150. I thought, 'Cripes, I might stay here'," he said.
"So one thing led to another and 48 years later, three children, two grandchildren, my wife and I are still here in Queanbeyan."
Professor Kuntala Lahiri-Dutt For distinguished service to natural resource management research and innovation, to gender equality, and to tertiary education.
Mr Gregory Lawrence Moriarty For distinguished service to public administration in leadership roles, particularly in national and international security.
Emeritus Professor Dudley Cecil Creagh For significant service to science, and to tertiary education.
Emeritus Professor Hilton John Kobus For significant service to forensic science through governance and administrative roles.
Emeritus Professor Christian Joseph Lueck For significant service to neurology and neuro-ophthalmology through medical research and clinical practice.
Her Excellency Ms Harinder Kaur Sidhu For significant service to public administration, and to foreign affairs.
Mr Ivan Roman Slavich For significant service to business, and to the community through governance and philanthropic endeavours.
Mr Colin Robert Steele For significant service to librarianship, and to digital information sharing.
The late Ms Sophie Jessica Trevitt For significant service to social justice, and to human rights protection for youth and Indigenous people.
Clinical Associate Professor Kathleen Elizabeth Tymms For significant service to rheumatology, and to professional associations.
Mr Benedict George Maguire For significant service to veteran rehabilitation and support, and to the community.
Mrs Marina Jane Maguire For service to veterans, and to the community.
Mrs Stephanie Joy Armstrong For service to Indigenous health and education.
Mrs Bronwyn Alice Brown For service to the community through music.
Mrs Vicki Lynnette Brown For service to education, and to the community.
Ms Kyira Louise Cox For service to softball.
Mrs Elizabeth Jan Dawes For service to the community through social welfare organisations.
Dr Benjamin James Field For service to osteopathy.
Mr David Charles Hatherly For service to the community of the Australian Capital Territory.
Mrs Lois Pearl Maiden For service to primary and early childhood education.
Mr Peter Thornton Murray For service to the community of Canberra.
Ms Ruth Bronwyn Osborne For service to the performing arts, particularly dance.
Ms Wendy Parsons For service to animal welfare.
Mrs Ann Sutton For service to the community through a range of organisations.
Mr Roy Henry Teymant For service to chess.
Mr Peter Charles Waterman For service to the media as a journalist.
Dr Christopher Lex Watson For service to the community of Belconnen.
Mrs Catherine Verlie Walker For service to education, and to the community.
Mr Isaac Te Ao Cotter For service to the Maori community of Australia and New Zealand.
Mr Ronald Noel Miller For service to the community of Gundaroo.
Have we missed anyone? Let us know at online@canberratimes.com.au
